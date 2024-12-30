Political Turmoil Erupts Over Memorials for Former Indian Prime Ministers

Political tensions are flaring as debates intensify over memorial arrangements for former Indian Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. BRS MLC K Kavitha has condemned the Congress for allegedly disrespecting Rao, citing the absence of last rites in Delhi and urging for a memorial in the capital.

Kavitha criticized the ongoing discussions surrounding Singh's funeral, describing them as unfortunate, and called for immediate establishment of memorials for both Singh and Rao in Delhi. She expressed satisfaction over the declared mourning days for Singh but emphasized the necessity for constructing proper memorials.

Moreover, Kavitha took aim at the Congress-led Telangana government, highlighting a 10% spike in crimes against women. She criticized the administration's failure to ensure women's safety, citing alarming statistics on incidents of rape and kidnapping occurring frequently within the state.

The cremation of Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat has sparked a heated exchange between political parties. Congress leaders have accused the central government of disrespecting Singh by not performing his last rites at Rajghat, alleging an act of narrow-mindedness and hatred towards the ex-Prime Minister.

In response, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused Congress of manufacturing a controversy over Singh's demise and the demand for a memorial. He pointed out that Rao's remains were not brought to the AICC headquarters, further fuelling the ongoing disputes.

