Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Memorials for Former Indian Prime Ministers

Political discord has emerged following debates on memorials for former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizes Congress for disrespecting Rao and demands memorials in Delhi. Additionally, she highlights the rise in crimes against women in Telangana, blaming the Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:23 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Memorials for Former Indian Prime Ministers
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are flaring as debates intensify over memorial arrangements for former Indian Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. BRS MLC K Kavitha has condemned the Congress for allegedly disrespecting Rao, citing the absence of last rites in Delhi and urging for a memorial in the capital.

Kavitha criticized the ongoing discussions surrounding Singh's funeral, describing them as unfortunate, and called for immediate establishment of memorials for both Singh and Rao in Delhi. She expressed satisfaction over the declared mourning days for Singh but emphasized the necessity for constructing proper memorials.

Moreover, Kavitha took aim at the Congress-led Telangana government, highlighting a 10% spike in crimes against women. She criticized the administration's failure to ensure women's safety, citing alarming statistics on incidents of rape and kidnapping occurring frequently within the state.

The cremation of Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat has sparked a heated exchange between political parties. Congress leaders have accused the central government of disrespecting Singh by not performing his last rites at Rajghat, alleging an act of narrow-mindedness and hatred towards the ex-Prime Minister.

In response, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused Congress of manufacturing a controversy over Singh's demise and the demand for a memorial. He pointed out that Rao's remains were not brought to the AICC headquarters, further fuelling the ongoing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024