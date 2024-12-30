Sanjay Singh to File Defamation Suit Over Voter Allegations

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced his intent to file a defamation suit against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya. The move follows accusations from the BJP that Singh's wife, Anita, is not a registered voter in Delhi.

Singh alleged that the BJP aimed to delete his wife's name from the electoral roll as retaliation. In response, Tiwari and Malviya argued that despite Anita Singh voting in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an affidavit indicates her as a registered voter in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, questioning the legality of her Delhi vote.

This argument has escalated, with calls by Tiwari for the Election Commission to take immediate action citing a serious violation. Singh countered by accusing BJP of targeting Purvanchali voters and expressed intent to challenge the BJP leaders legally for allegedly misleading allegations.

