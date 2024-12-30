Left Menu

Sanjay Singh to File Defamation Suit Over Voter Allegations

AAP MP Sanjay Singh plans to file a defamation suit against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and IT cell head Amit Malviya over claims regarding the voter registration status of his wife, Anita Singh. The controversy arises from allegations that her name is being improperly deleted from the Delhi voters' list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:15 IST
Sanjay Singh to File Defamation Suit Over Voter Allegations
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced his intent to file a defamation suit against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya. The move follows accusations from the BJP that Singh's wife, Anita, is not a registered voter in Delhi.

Singh alleged that the BJP aimed to delete his wife's name from the electoral roll as retaliation. In response, Tiwari and Malviya argued that despite Anita Singh voting in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an affidavit indicates her as a registered voter in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, questioning the legality of her Delhi vote.

This argument has escalated, with calls by Tiwari for the Election Commission to take immediate action citing a serious violation. Singh countered by accusing BJP of targeting Purvanchali voters and expressed intent to challenge the BJP leaders legally for allegedly misleading allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024