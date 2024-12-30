Electoral Roll Tensions: AAP vs BJP in Delhi

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office is at the center of a political storm as it deals with a massive volume of electoral applications. Since November 29, it has processed 4.8 lakh new registrations and 82,450 deletions, amidst a heated exchange between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP over voter name removals from the city's electoral roll.

With the final electoral roll set for publication on January 6, 2025, tensions are high. The AAP accuses the BJP of orchestrating mass deletions in constituencies where they anticipate losing, while the BJP counters by alleging AAP of illegally registering migrants to inflate their voter support.

To ensure transparency and legality, the CEO office is conducting a Special Summary Revision under the Election Commission of India's supervision. Eight FIRs have been lodged for false voter registrations, highlighting the legal implications of such infractions. Political parties have been invited to raise concerns during this revision period.

