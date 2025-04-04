Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Challenges EC Over Duplicate Voter IDs

Trinamool Congress MPs protested duplicate voter-ID issues, meeting with the Election Commission to demand investigation into duplicate Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) and oppose Aadhaar-EPIC linking. They marched from the EC office to Parliament, but their attempts to raise the issue in the House faced disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:30 IST
Trinamool Congress Challenges EC Over Duplicate Voter IDs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Trinamool Congress MPs submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging immediate action on the rampant issue of duplicate voter-identity cards.

The parliamentary members, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, argued that linking EPICs with Aadhaar could exacerbate the problem, demanding transparency from the poll body.

Their protest, staged in the Parliament complex after meeting the EC, emphasized the need for clarity on the duplication and a halting of Aadhaar linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025