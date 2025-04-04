Trinamool Congress Challenges EC Over Duplicate Voter IDs
Trinamool Congress MPs protested duplicate voter-ID issues, meeting with the Election Commission to demand investigation into duplicate Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) and oppose Aadhaar-EPIC linking. They marched from the EC office to Parliament, but their attempts to raise the issue in the House faced disruptions.
In a bold move, Trinamool Congress MPs submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging immediate action on the rampant issue of duplicate voter-identity cards.
The parliamentary members, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, argued that linking EPICs with Aadhaar could exacerbate the problem, demanding transparency from the poll body.
Their protest, staged in the Parliament complex after meeting the EC, emphasized the need for clarity on the duplication and a halting of Aadhaar linkages.
