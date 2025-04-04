Trinamool Congress Challenges EC Over Duplicate Voter IDs

In a bold move, Trinamool Congress MPs submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging immediate action on the rampant issue of duplicate voter-identity cards.

The parliamentary members, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, argued that linking EPICs with Aadhaar could exacerbate the problem, demanding transparency from the poll body.

Their protest, staged in the Parliament complex after meeting the EC, emphasized the need for clarity on the duplication and a halting of Aadhaar linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)