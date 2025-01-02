Tension Over Farmers' Protest: Atishi Criticizes BJP's Stance

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, urging the party to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with farmers on hunger strike in Punjab rather than delivering empty speeches.

Responding to a letter from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Atishi stated that farmers' conditions have worsened under BJP's rule.

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha banner have been protesting at Punjab's Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, after being blocked by security forces.

