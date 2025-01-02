Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi and AAP Slam BJP Over Farmers' Plight

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP for allegedly worsening farmers' conditions, while AAP's Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of spreading lies and betraying farmers. The Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan countered, accusing AAP of hindering central welfare schemes meant for Delhi's farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:21 IST
Delhi CM Atishi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery response to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, asserting that farmers have never faced such dire conditions as under BJP rule. Atishi likened BJP's concern for farmers to 'Dawood preaching non-violence.'

Atishi emphasized that Punjab farmers are on hunger strikes and urged Prime Minister Modi to address the issue, instead of politicizing it. Concurrently, AAP MP Sanjay Singh rebuffed Chouhan's accusations, claiming he was spreading 'ridiculous lies.'

During a press conference, Singh accused BJP leaders of attempting to disenfranchise Purvanchali voters by labeling them as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. He branded BJP as the 'biggest traitor party' for failing to support farmers, referencing his suspension from Parliament for opposing agricultural laws.

Earlier, Minister Chouhan alleged that the AAP government was blocking central welfare initiatives in Delhi, describing their policies as anti-farmer. He reiterated his concerns in a letter to Atishi, stating that Delhi farmers are deprived of these benefits due to state obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

