Delhi CM Atishi and AAP Slam BJP Over Farmers' Plight

In a fiery response to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, asserting that farmers have never faced such dire conditions as under BJP rule. Atishi likened BJP's concern for farmers to 'Dawood preaching non-violence.'

Atishi emphasized that Punjab farmers are on hunger strikes and urged Prime Minister Modi to address the issue, instead of politicizing it. Concurrently, AAP MP Sanjay Singh rebuffed Chouhan's accusations, claiming he was spreading 'ridiculous lies.'

During a press conference, Singh accused BJP leaders of attempting to disenfranchise Purvanchali voters by labeling them as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. He branded BJP as the 'biggest traitor party' for failing to support farmers, referencing his suspension from Parliament for opposing agricultural laws.

Earlier, Minister Chouhan alleged that the AAP government was blocking central welfare initiatives in Delhi, describing their policies as anti-farmer. He reiterated his concerns in a letter to Atishi, stating that Delhi farmers are deprived of these benefits due to state obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)