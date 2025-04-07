Left Menu

Fake Doctor Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Seven Patient Deaths Under Investigation

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav vows prompt action in a case involving a fake doctor at a missionary hospital in Damoh accused of causing seven deaths. An FIR has been filed, and the investigation is underway as authorities uncover forged documents and unregistered medical practices.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asserted his administration's commitment to taking swift action in the case of an alleged fake doctor responsible for the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh. Speaking on Monday, Yadav emphasized the government's zero-tolerance approach to such grave incidents.

The Chief Minister revealed that an FIR has been registered against the accused, who reportedly impersonated a doctor and performed life-threatening surgeries. Authorities discovered the doctor's medical documents to be dubious, prompting them to delve deeper into the fraud case.

City Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari disclosed that investigations are ongoing. The alleged doctor lacked proper registration in Madhya Pradesh, raising further concerns. Meanwhile, the police continue their search for the suspect linked to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

