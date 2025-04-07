Left Menu

BJP Protests Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal

BJP MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikari, protested against the West Bengal government, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation amid corruption allegations. This follows the Supreme Court's decision upholding the cancellation of over 25,000 SSC teacher recruitments due to fraud, affecting state-run and aided schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:26 IST
BJP Protests Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLAs protest against state government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The scene in West Bengal on Monday was rife with tension as BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a protest against the state government. Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari, along with other BJP lawmakers, accused the TMC government of pervasive corruption.

The protest came in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to annul the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission. This cancellation was due to widespread manipulations and fraud identified in the selection process of 2016.

Outlining the court's decision, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna declared the selection process 'vitiated beyond resolution'. With the verdict leading to the termination of 'tainted' candidates and demands for the return of salaries, the integrity of state-run and aided educational recruitments remains under serious question, intensifying calls for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025