BJP Protests Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal

The scene in West Bengal on Monday was rife with tension as BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a protest against the state government. Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari, along with other BJP lawmakers, accused the TMC government of pervasive corruption.

The protest came in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to annul the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission. This cancellation was due to widespread manipulations and fraud identified in the selection process of 2016.

Outlining the court's decision, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna declared the selection process 'vitiated beyond resolution'. With the verdict leading to the termination of 'tainted' candidates and demands for the return of salaries, the integrity of state-run and aided educational recruitments remains under serious question, intensifying calls for transparency and accountability.

