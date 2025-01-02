Delhi Polls Heat Up: BJP and AAP Trade Blows Over Farmers' Issues

As the Delhi assembly elections draw near, an intense political slugfest unfolds between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Thursday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari launched a fierce critique against the AAP government, accusing it of being a regime of 'lies and plunder.'

During a press conference, Tiwari underscored the BJP's commitment to development despite facing challenging circumstances. He emphasized that the current Delhi administration was contrary to these values, stating that the BJP aims to progress by listening to the citizens and moving beyond the opposition's ideology.

In a pointed counterattack, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi rebuked the BJP, drawing attention to the deteriorating condition of farmers under their rule. She likened the BJP's stance on farmers to notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim advocating non-violence, highlighting acts of violence against farmers during the BJP's tenure. The confrontation follows a letter from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Atishi, accusing the AAP government of obstructing central welfare schemes for farmers and labeling their policies 'anti-agriculture' and 'anti-farmer.'

(With inputs from agencies.)