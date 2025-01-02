Left Menu

Delhi Polls Heat Up: BJP and AAP Trade Blows Over Farmers' Issues

As Delhi assembly elections approach, political tensions rise with BJP and AAP trading accusations over farmers' welfare and governance. BJP's Manoj Tiwari criticized AAP for dishonesty, while AAP's Atishi countered by exposing farmers' plight under BJP's rule. Meanwhile, Union Minister Chouhan accused AAP of hindering central schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:07 IST
Delhi Polls Heat Up: BJP and AAP Trade Blows Over Farmers' Issues
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly elections draw near, an intense political slugfest unfolds between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Thursday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari launched a fierce critique against the AAP government, accusing it of being a regime of 'lies and plunder.'

During a press conference, Tiwari underscored the BJP's commitment to development despite facing challenging circumstances. He emphasized that the current Delhi administration was contrary to these values, stating that the BJP aims to progress by listening to the citizens and moving beyond the opposition's ideology.

In a pointed counterattack, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi rebuked the BJP, drawing attention to the deteriorating condition of farmers under their rule. She likened the BJP's stance on farmers to notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim advocating non-violence, highlighting acts of violence against farmers during the BJP's tenure. The confrontation follows a letter from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Atishi, accusing the AAP government of obstructing central welfare schemes for farmers and labeling their policies 'anti-agriculture' and 'anti-farmer.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025