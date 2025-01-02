Delhi Polls Heat Up: BJP and AAP Trade Blows Over Farmers' Issues
As Delhi assembly elections approach, political tensions rise with BJP and AAP trading accusations over farmers' welfare and governance. BJP's Manoj Tiwari criticized AAP for dishonesty, while AAP's Atishi countered by exposing farmers' plight under BJP's rule. Meanwhile, Union Minister Chouhan accused AAP of hindering central schemes.
- Country:
- India
As the Delhi assembly elections draw near, an intense political slugfest unfolds between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Thursday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari launched a fierce critique against the AAP government, accusing it of being a regime of 'lies and plunder.'
During a press conference, Tiwari underscored the BJP's commitment to development despite facing challenging circumstances. He emphasized that the current Delhi administration was contrary to these values, stating that the BJP aims to progress by listening to the citizens and moving beyond the opposition's ideology.
In a pointed counterattack, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi rebuked the BJP, drawing attention to the deteriorating condition of farmers under their rule. She likened the BJP's stance on farmers to notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim advocating non-violence, highlighting acts of violence against farmers during the BJP's tenure. The confrontation follows a letter from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Atishi, accusing the AAP government of obstructing central welfare schemes for farmers and labeling their policies 'anti-agriculture' and 'anti-farmer.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Leads Brainstorming Session to Strengthen MGNREGA for Rural Development
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Champions Mutual Fund Growth in Madhya Pradesh
Unity in Diversity: Atishi Celebrates Spirit of Inclusion
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
CM Atishi inaugurates flyover in east Delhi