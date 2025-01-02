Global Leaders and Key Events: The 2025 World Agenda

International agendas are packed as global leaders prepare for significant events. Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, will be attending the final day of APEC in Peru, while important ministerial visits and joint conferences are scheduled in India, Vienna, and Kuala Lumpur.

In addition to political events, cultural festivities like Burma's 77th independence anniversary and the Palm Springs International Film Festival mark the start of the new year. Such events play crucial roles in both political negotiations and cultural diplomacy around the globe.

Europe is poised for a series of high-profile meetings, including the European Council in Warsaw and the World Economic Forum in Davos. Meanwhile, historical commemorations like Haiti's earthquake anniversary continue to resonate, remembering past challenges and highlighting ongoing recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)