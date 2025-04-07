President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit
President Droupadi Murmu begins her historic state visit to Portugal and Slovakia, marking the first visit by an Indian president in decades. The trip aims to strengthen India-EU ties, with discussions around a potential India-EU free trade agreement and enhancing cooperation in various sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:55 IST
President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a significant diplomatic mission, visiting Portugal and Slovakia after decades, to strengthen India-EU relations amid global economic shift.
Arriving in Lisbon, she engaged with top Portuguese officials, emphasizing collaborations in energy, IT, and defense, underscoring a thriving USD 1.5 billion trade.
In Slovakia, Murmu will engage with national leaders, visit key industrial sites, and honor cultural ties, fostering international partnerships and community bonds.
