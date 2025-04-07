President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a significant diplomatic mission, visiting Portugal and Slovakia after decades, to strengthen India-EU relations amid global economic shift.

Arriving in Lisbon, she engaged with top Portuguese officials, emphasizing collaborations in energy, IT, and defense, underscoring a thriving USD 1.5 billion trade.

In Slovakia, Murmu will engage with national leaders, visit key industrial sites, and honor cultural ties, fostering international partnerships and community bonds.

