Standoff at South Korean Presidential Residence Amid Political Crisis
South Korea faces a political stalemate as President Yoon Suk Yeol defies detention attempts. Tensions rise with Yoon impeached for rebellion after declaring martial law. Investigators strive to detain him, complicated by legal protections. The Constitutional Court deliberates his impeachment's fate, while the acting leader appoints justices.
A tense standoff unfolded at South Korea's presidential residence as investigators attempted to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol amid an ongoing political crisis. The anti-corruption agency faced resistance from security forces, prompting them to withdraw after hours of confrontation.
President Yoon, a former prosecutor, declared martial law following parliamentary obstacles, leading to his impeachment and subsequent investigations into rebellion charges. Despite a detention warrant, Yoon remains in his residence, shielded by legal complexities.
The drama accentuates South Korea's political turmoil, with the Constitutional Court reviewing Yoon's impeachment. Meanwhile, acting President Choi appointed two new justices, potentially influencing the court's decision on Yoon's fate.
