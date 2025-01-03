Left Menu

Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's $14.9B Acquisition of U.S. Steel

President Joe Biden has blocked Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, prioritizing domestic ownership despite potential impacts on U.S.-Japan relations. The merger faced opposition from the United Steelworkers union and political figures, despite efforts for conciliatory measures by Nippon Steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:58 IST
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's $14.9B Acquisition of U.S. Steel
US President Joe Biden (Photo/White House) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, President Joe Biden has taken a stand against Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel. This decision, influenced by national security concerns, has ended a contentious and lengthy proposed merger after its referral by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Despite advice from some senior officials urging approval to maintain U.S.-Japan relations, Biden made the call to block the merger, as first reported by the Washington Post. This has been a controversial topic given the recent opposition from powerful entities like the United Steelworkers union.

Various conciliatory efforts by Nippon Steel, including promises to move their headquarters to Pittsburgh and granting veto power over production cuts, were not enough to sway the decision. The blocking of this deal remains a critical topic both economically and politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025