European Diplomacy in Damascus: A New Chapter for Syria?

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, alongside French minister Jean-Noel Barrot, visits Syria to discuss a new political beginning between Europe and Syria. This marks the first visit by EU diplomats since rebels took Damascus. They aim for a stable transition and potential re-engagement with Syria's new rulers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:26 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock embarked on a diplomatic mission to Syria, an effort symbolizing Europe's willingness to foster a renewed political relationship with the country. Joining her is French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, with the pair representing the European Union in this landmark visit to post-revolution Damascus.

The visit marks a significant diplomatic move as it is the first by top EU diplomats since rebels seized control in December. The mission's aim is to promote a peaceful transition for Syria, a country mired for years in civil war. EU diplomats are exploring the possibility of engaging with Syria's new rulers under Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The HTS, until recently linked with extremist elements, is now seeking to establish credibility and stability in the region, garnering cautious Western dialogue. Baerbock emphasized her 'outstretched hand' towards peace, signaling EU's readiness to assist Syria in reintegrating into the international community, contingent on the new government meeting certain expectations of governance and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

