Ajay Kumar Bhalla Appointed as Manipur Governor Amid Ethnic Clashes

In a significant political development, former union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as Manipur's 19th governor on Friday. The ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan, was presided over by Manipur High Court Chief Justice D Krishnakumar with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in attendance.

The appointment of Bhalla, a seasoned bureaucrat with extensive experience in the home department, comes at a critical juncture for Manipur. The state has been embroiled in ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. Chief Minister Singh expressed optimism that Bhalla's leadership could restore peace and normalcy.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bhalla, who held the distinction of being the longest-serving union home secretary, to the governorship. The political move underscores the central government's commitment to addressing the unrest in Manipur, with notable appreciation from local leaders for Bhalla's appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)