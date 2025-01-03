Duterte Ousted from Philippine National Security Council Amid Political Turmoil

In a surprise political shake-up, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been ousted from the National Security Council (NSC) following a bitter estrangement from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The president signed an order to this effect, citing the need for a more resilient and adaptable national security structure.

The move is part of a broader reorganization of the NSC that not only excludes Duterte but also former presidents. The changes grant the president the authority to appoint new officials and private citizens to the council as deemed necessary.

This development comes against the backdrop of impeachment complaints against Duterte, who has been accused of graft and making controversial statements. Despite the ensuing political drama, Duterte has denied all allegations and contends her comments have been misinterpreted.

(With inputs from agencies.)