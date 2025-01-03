Tensions Rise in Karnataka BJP Amidst Golden Jubilee Celebrations

BJP national president J P Nadda's visit to Bengaluru was marked by meetings with local party leaders, including Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra. According to party sources, these interactions are crucial amidst growing unrest among some BJP MLAs.

Nadda's presence in the city coincided with significant events: the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) and the launch of a new campus for the School of Advanced Studies at Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) University.

Party insiders suggest that discontent is brewing, particularly from Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been outspoken against Vijayendra and his father, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Despite notices served to Yatnal, no disciplinary action has been taken yet, adding to the internal strife within the BJP.

