Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Karnataka BJP Amidst Golden Jubilee Celebrations

BJP national president J P Nadda visited Bengaluru, meeting with Karnataka leaders amid internal party tensions. His visit coincided with NIMHANS' golden jubilee celebrations and the inauguration of a new university campus. Discontent among BJP MLAs, particularly from Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, highlights the internal challenges faced by the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:15 IST
Tensions Rise in Karnataka BJP Amidst Golden Jubilee Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda's visit to Bengaluru was marked by meetings with local party leaders, including Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra. According to party sources, these interactions are crucial amidst growing unrest among some BJP MLAs.

Nadda's presence in the city coincided with significant events: the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) and the launch of a new campus for the School of Advanced Studies at Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) University.

Party insiders suggest that discontent is brewing, particularly from Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been outspoken against Vijayendra and his father, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Despite notices served to Yatnal, no disciplinary action has been taken yet, adding to the internal strife within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025