Austria's Centrist Coalition Talks Press On

In Austria, discussions to establish a centrist coalition government between the conservative Austrian People's Party and the Social Democrats proceed without the liberal Neos, who have exited the negotiations. The future of the coalition depends on continued dialogues led by OVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:09 IST
Efforts to form a centrist coalition government in Austria have intensified, with the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) and the Social Democrats (SPO) persisting in talks. The negotiations are occurring in the absence of the liberal Neos, who have pulled out.

The Social Democrats' leadership convened on Friday, addressing the media and indicating that the decision to move forward lay with the OVP. Shortly thereafter, an OVP spokesperson confirmed that discussions would proceed at the office of OVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

The continuation of these talks could shape the political landscape, as both parties seek common ground devoid of influence from the far-right Freedom Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

