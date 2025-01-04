Biden Halts Nippon Steel's Controversial Acquisition of U.S. Steel: National Security at the Forefront

In a significant move on Friday, President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel's proposed $14.9 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, citing national security concerns. The decision came after more than a year of review and opposition from both political parties ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The controversial acquisition faced heavy criticism, mainly for the potential risk it posed to American technological and industrial security. U.S. Steel, once a major player in the industry, expressed strong opposition, labeling Biden's action as political and prejudiced.

While President Biden cited national security as the primary reason for his decision, the move has also raised tensions with Japan. This has sparked debate in economic and trade circles about the implications for future U.S.-Japan investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)