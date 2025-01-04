Political Clash: AAP Criticizes Modi Over Housing Policies
AAP's Priyanka Kakkar criticizes PM Narendra Modi for allegedly displacing slum dwellers while handing over new homes to a select few. She claims Modi's government has made thousands homeless, urging for nationwide changes similar to Delhi's free services. Modi counters by highlighting his housing efforts for the poor.
In a vehement critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused him of displacing thousands of slum dwellers while offering new homes to just a handful. Kakkar alleged that Modi's policies have rendered approximately 300,000 people homeless in the past five years.
Addressing a gathering in Ashok Vihar, PM Modi responded by accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of extravagance in constructing a lavish official residence. Modi emphasized his focus on building homes for the economically disadvantaged, claiming to have constructed over 4 crore houses.
Modi's visit included distributing keys to new flats for residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, aiming to improve their living conditions. The In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project seeks to provide better living standards with proper amenities at a minimal cost to eligible beneficiaries.
