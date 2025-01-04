Political Clash: AAP Criticizes Modi Over Housing Policies

In a vehement critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused him of displacing thousands of slum dwellers while offering new homes to just a handful. Kakkar alleged that Modi's policies have rendered approximately 300,000 people homeless in the past five years.

Addressing a gathering in Ashok Vihar, PM Modi responded by accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of extravagance in constructing a lavish official residence. Modi emphasized his focus on building homes for the economically disadvantaged, claiming to have constructed over 4 crore houses.

Modi's visit included distributing keys to new flats for residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, aiming to improve their living conditions. The In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project seeks to provide better living standards with proper amenities at a minimal cost to eligible beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)