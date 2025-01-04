Left Menu

Political Clash: AAP Criticizes Modi Over Housing Policies

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar criticizes PM Narendra Modi for allegedly displacing slum dwellers while handing over new homes to a select few. She claims Modi's government has made thousands homeless, urging for nationwide changes similar to Delhi's free services. Modi counters by highlighting his housing efforts for the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:31 IST
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused him of displacing thousands of slum dwellers while offering new homes to just a handful. Kakkar alleged that Modi's policies have rendered approximately 300,000 people homeless in the past five years.

Addressing a gathering in Ashok Vihar, PM Modi responded by accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of extravagance in constructing a lavish official residence. Modi emphasized his focus on building homes for the economically disadvantaged, claiming to have constructed over 4 crore houses.

Modi's visit included distributing keys to new flats for residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, aiming to improve their living conditions. The In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project seeks to provide better living standards with proper amenities at a minimal cost to eligible beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

