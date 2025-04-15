Georgia Pioneers Legislation Against Hinduphobia: A Historic Step for Religious Freedom

In a groundbreaking move, the Georgia State Senate has introduced a bill to formally recognize Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate in its penal code, setting a precedent at the statutory level across the United States.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has expressed its strong support for Senate Bill 375, highlighting it as a vital step towards addressing bias and discrimination against the Hindu community. The proposed legislation aims to aid law enforcement in documenting and responding to such incidents.

Bipartisan support underscores the significance of this effort, as lawmakers from both parties come together to affirm and protect the rights and contributions of Hindu Americans, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against religious hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)