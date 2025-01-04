BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its initial lineup of 29 candidates on Saturday for the forthcoming elections in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Leading the pack is former Member of Parliament (MP) Parvesh Verma, who is set to challenge former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal from the high-profile New Delhi constituency.

Adding to the political intrigue is former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, chosen to contest from Kalkaji, where the current battle is against AAP's candidate Atishi, who serves as the Chief Minister. This represents a strategic positioning by the BJP in key urban constituencies.

National party office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood have been nominated from the Karol Bagh and Janakpuri seats, respectively. Meanwhile, Arvinder Singh Lovely takes on the Gandhi Nagar area, and former AAP ally Kailash Gahlot will vie for a win in Bijwasan. Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay is also set to make a political comeback from Malviya Nagar, further indicating BJP's tactical deployment across the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)