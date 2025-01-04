High-Stakes Showdown: Verma, Kejriwal, and Dikshit in the New Delhi Assembly Battle

Parvesh Verma, a prominent political figure and a former MP, has been officially announced as the BJP candidate for the New Delhi assembly seat. Expressing his gratitude towards the party's top leadership, Verma vows to uphold the trust placed in him and navigate a challenging three-way contest against key opponents.

Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, faces a formidable electoral battle against former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, in the forthcoming polls. The Election Commission has not yet released the exact dates, but the elections are expected to occur in February 2025.

BJP has also announced Ramesh Bidhuri, who will challenge current Delhi CM Atishi and Congress's Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat. The party aims to address pressing issues like pollution and urban development, with specific initiatives promised should they secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)