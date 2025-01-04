Left Menu

Election Faceoff: BJP's List Sparks Battle for Delhi

The BJP has released its first list of candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, positioning former MP Parvesh Verma against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP's Priyanka Kakkar claims Delhi voters are set on re-electing Kejriwal, amid criticisms of BJP's lack of a CM candidate.

AAP's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its initial roster of candidates for the impending assembly elections in Delhi, sparking a political showdown. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar swiftly commented, asserting that residents of the capital have resolved to re-elect the seasoned Arvind Kejriwal for another term as Chief Minister.

While the BJP declared 29 candidates, Kakkar remarked on the absence of a Chief Ministerial contender in their lineup, citing a lack of leadership as a potential weakness. Meanwhile, the BJP has positioned former MP Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, alongside Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, crafting a tightly contested electoral triangle.

The electoral arena is further populated by BJP's strategy in fielding prominent figures such as Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ramesh Bidhuri across key seats in Delhi. However, the Election Commission has not yet announced the formal dates for the polls. As history shows, AAP's dominance in prior elections under Kejriwal remains notable, setting a competitive backdrop for the 2025 elections.

