AAP came to politics to work on ideals of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, not for power: Arvind Kejriwal at party event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:23 IST
