We need to continue our struggle, history will tell that only AAP fought against cruel rulers: Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
We need to continue our struggle, history will tell that only AAP fought against cruel rulers: Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Arvind Kejriwal
- justice
- struggle
- oppression
- history
- leadership
- democracy
- politics
- tyranny
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guangdong's Path to Industrial and Economic Leadership
Celebrating Women's Leadership: Om Birla's Vision on International Women's Day
Karnataka's Leadership Puzzle: Siddaramaiah to Stay Amid Speculations
Rohit Sharma's Leadership: India's Ace in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Empowering Through Leadership: BJP Celebrates Women in Delhi