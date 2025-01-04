BJP Criticizes Karnataka Government for 15% KSRTC Bus Fare Hike
The Karnataka Congress government faces backlash from BJP and other critics over a 15% increase in KSRTC bus fares. Opposition leaders accuse the government of mismanagement and inability to fulfill poll promises, leading to alleged economic instability and inflationary pressure on the public.
The opposition in Karnataka has strongly condemned the Congress-led government for its unprecedented decision to increase the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fares by 15%. This move, announced on Thursday, has been labeled by BJP leaders as an 'anti-people' decision.
Leader of the Opposition, BJP MLA R. Ashok, expressed disdain, drawing parallels to the Himachal government and dubbing the current administration as a 'pauper government.' Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra attributed the fare hike to a desperate attempt by Congress to compensate for its failure to generate resources needed to deliver on electoral promises.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy echoed the sentiment, asserting that the Congress regime has routinely burdened the public since taking office. Other BJP leaders like Shehzad Poonawala have cited mismanagement and alleged scams as reasons behind this financial strain, emphasizing the state's deteriorating economic situation.
