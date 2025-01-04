Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Karnataka Government for 15% KSRTC Bus Fare Hike

The Karnataka Congress government faces backlash from BJP and other critics over a 15% increase in KSRTC bus fares. Opposition leaders accuse the government of mismanagement and inability to fulfill poll promises, leading to alleged economic instability and inflationary pressure on the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:36 IST
BJP Criticizes Karnataka Government for 15% KSRTC Bus Fare Hike
Karnataka: Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA R Ashok. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition in Karnataka has strongly condemned the Congress-led government for its unprecedented decision to increase the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fares by 15%. This move, announced on Thursday, has been labeled by BJP leaders as an 'anti-people' decision.

Leader of the Opposition, BJP MLA R. Ashok, expressed disdain, drawing parallels to the Himachal government and dubbing the current administration as a 'pauper government.' Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra attributed the fare hike to a desperate attempt by Congress to compensate for its failure to generate resources needed to deliver on electoral promises.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy echoed the sentiment, asserting that the Congress regime has routinely burdened the public since taking office. Other BJP leaders like Shehzad Poonawala have cited mismanagement and alleged scams as reasons behind this financial strain, emphasizing the state's deteriorating economic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025