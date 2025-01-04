Left Menu

Rally Demands Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Political leaders from various parties called for a swift investigation and trial in the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The rally in Parbhani highlighted demands for invoking MCOCA against the accused, the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, and stronger legal action.

Rally Demands Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
Political leaders across party lines gathered at a rally to pressure authorities into expediting the investigation and trial in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

The call for action included demands for the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, alleged to have connections to the crime.

Protesters also insisted on the invocation of MCOCA against those involved to ensure justice and prevent future crimes.

