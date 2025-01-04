Left Menu

Delhi Waqf Board CEO Vacancy Sparks Controversy

Delhi LG VK Saxena appoints Azimul Haque as CEO of Delhi Waqf Board amidst criticism of the AAP government's delay in filling the position, which left Imams and Mutawallis unpaid and the Board inactive.

Delhi LG VK Saxena (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday appointed IAS officer Azimul Haque as the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Waqf Board. This decision comes after the Board faced criticisms for its failure to pay salaries and operational inefficiencies due to the longstanding vacancy.

The post of CEO had been vacant since November 28, 2024, leading to halted wage releases for Imams and other board functionaries. The appointment has sparked a strong rebuke from Saxena, who condemned the AAP government's negligence in not addressing the issue sooner.

At the core of the controversy, as highlighted by the Delhi Waqf Act, is the legal requirement for a panel nomination process, which Saxena emphasized should be followed meticulously in future appointments. The ongoing salary protest by board Imams and pressure from various quarters had intensified calls for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

