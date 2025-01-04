Left Menu

BJP Protests Intensify Over Bidar Contractor’s Alleged Suicide

BJP leader N. Ravikumar and party members deemed their protest over Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal's alleged suicide a success, demanding Minister Priyank Kharge’s resignation and a CBI inquiry. They seek compensation and a job for Panchal's family, amidst allegations of harassment linked to Kharge’s aide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:08 IST
BJP Protests Intensify Over Bidar Contractor’s Alleged Suicide
BJP leader N. Ravikumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, BJP leader N. Ravikumar, along with fellow party members, declared their protest concerning the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal a triumph. The protestors have vowed to persist in their demand for the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, insisting on transparency and accountability through a CBI investigation.

Ravikumar urged the state government to provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to Panchal's family and offer a government job to support them. The controversy erupted following allegations of harassment by Kharge's close aide, prompting calls for immediate action.

Despite BJP's serious allegations, Priyank Kharge has dismissed the claims as baseless. However, the demands for his resignation grow louder, with BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy leading the charge. Questions linger surrounding the fairness of the investigation, with BJP members pushing for Kharge's resignation to ensure unbiased proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

