Kejriwal Poised for Comeback Amidst Delhi's Political Joust

On Saturday, prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia expressed unwavering confidence in Arvind Kejriwal's return as Delhi's Chief Minister. Sisodia cited extensive public support for Kejriwal's development initiatives over the past decade as a strong indicator of a successful campaign. He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of lacking strategic vision for Delhi and failing to achieve significant milestones in the states under their governance.

Sisodia highlighted a prevailing public sentiment against the BJP, noting concerns about the party's inability to tackle crime effectively in the capital. Speaking to reporters, he underscored the people's rallying behind Kejriwal, asserting that the future holds more development for Delhi under his leadership. BJP recently revealed its initial lineup of 29 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, slated for February 2025, positioning Parvesh Verma against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

The BJP's candidate list includes notable figures such as National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Simultaneously, Congress has appointed Alka Lamba to contest AAP's Atishi in Kalkaji, pledging to address critical issues like crime, pollution, and unemployment. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party remains emboldened by its overwhelming victories in previous elections, having secured 62 out of 70 seats in 2020 and a commanding 67 seats in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)