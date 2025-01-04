Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: González's Latin American Tour Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González, recognized by the U.S. as last year's presidential election winner, commenced a Latin American tour days before Nicolás Maduro's third-term inauguration. González, in exile in Spain, faces challenges from Maduro's government, including a reward for his capture, amidst international tension.

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González, acknowledged by the United States as the legitimate winner of the previous year's presidential election, has initiated a tour across Latin America. His move comes just days ahead of President Nicolás Maduro's inauguration for a controversial third term, which defies international pressure.

In Buenos Aires, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants gathered in the Plaza de Mayo to support González outside Argentina's presidential palace. This follows his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, a keen ally of the Venezuelan opposition. Living in exile in Spain since September, González's return to Venezuela remains fraught with challenges as a reward is offered for his capture.

The Biden administration and numerous European countries have rejected the election results, highlighting irregularities. Despite official claims, opposition tally sheets suggest González's victory by a significant margin. His diplomatic efforts continue with scheduled talks with Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou as he seeks broader regional backing.

