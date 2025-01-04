Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Politicizing BPSC Protests

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemns BJP for allegedly politicizing student protests against BPSC exam paper leak. Amidst the controversy, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal labels Prashant Kishor a 'political businessman' after his hunger strike. The Bihar government reassures ongoing investigations into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:54 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, has voiced strong condemnation against what he perceives as the BJP's politicization of the ongoing BPSC protests. He urged the people of Bihar to see through the facade of those joining the movement, whom he labeled as the BJP's 'B' team.

Highlighting controversies surrounding Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor's vanity van, Yadav claimed the movement was being undermined by external influences, drawing parallels to staged events in cinema.

Countering the allegations, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal criticized Prashant Kishor as a 'political businessman.' He emphasized the state's commitment to a thorough investigation into the alleged BPSC exam paper leak, affirming that examinations would be canceled only if credible evidence was discovered.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor has undertaken an indefinite hunger strike, supporting students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam. With the government's assurances, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey reiterated that protests were unnecessary as the autonomous BPSC had already addressed the concerns with re-examination processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

