PTI Negotiation Stalemate: Written Demands Unfulfilled Amid Internal Discord

Talks between PTI and the government face challenges as PTI fails to submit written demands. Senator Siddiqui, the government spokesperson, highlighted this gap. Meanwhile, internal changes led by Bushra Bibi are affecting PTI's legal team dynamics, causing discord among party members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Negotiations between PTI and the government remain stalled as PTI failed to provide their demands in writing, despite earlier assurances. PML-N's Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed concern over the lack of progress.

PTI's internal dynamics see a shift, with Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, overseeing changes in the party's legal hierarchy. However, this has stirred discontent among party leaders.

The ongoing negotiations are further complicated by issues of political prisoners and the PTI's leadership demands, overshadowing any advancements in the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

