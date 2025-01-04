PTI Negotiation Stalemate: Written Demands Unfulfilled Amid Internal Discord

Negotiations between PTI and the government remain stalled as PTI failed to provide their demands in writing, despite earlier assurances. PML-N's Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed concern over the lack of progress.

PTI's internal dynamics see a shift, with Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, overseeing changes in the party's legal hierarchy. However, this has stirred discontent among party leaders.

The ongoing negotiations are further complicated by issues of political prisoners and the PTI's leadership demands, overshadowing any advancements in the talks.

