Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: Sirsa's BattleCry for Change Against Kejriwal

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP's candidate for Rajouri Garden, emphasizes public desire for change against AAP's governance. He criticizes Kejriwal's administration, labeling it as ineffective, while highlighting deteriorating conditions. Sirsa expresses gratitude to BJP leaders as he faces opponents from AAP and Congress in an upcoming triangular contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:28 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: Sirsa's BattleCry for Change Against Kejriwal
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP candidate for Rajouri Garden constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Rajouri Garden constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, has expressed his gratitude for being chosen for this electoral contest. Sirsa specifically thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda for their support and trust in him.

With the BJP releasing its first list of candidates, Sirsa will face a challenging triangular contest against Aam Aadmi Party's Dhanwati Chandela and Congress' Dharampal Chandela. Despite opposition preparations, the Election Commission has yet to announce an official election date.

Sirsa emphasized the desire for change among Delhi's citizens, critiquing Arvind Kejriwal's administration for the capital's deteriorating conditions, including issues like poor water quality and infrastructure decay. He described the need for a 'double engine government' for effective governance and pointed out the contrast between Delhi's current state and Gurugram's development.

In the same vein, Parvesh Verma, contesting against Kejriwal in New Delhi, accused the AAP leader of failing to deliver on development promises, claiming negligence towards housing projects and cheating voters.

Despite AAP's significant victories in 2015 and 2020, winning 67 and 62 seats respectively, the BJP has steadily increased its seat count, showcasing potential growth and mounting a challenge under the leadership of Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025