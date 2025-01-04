Delhi Assembly Elections: Sirsa's BattleCry for Change Against Kejriwal

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Rajouri Garden constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, has expressed his gratitude for being chosen for this electoral contest. Sirsa specifically thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda for their support and trust in him.

With the BJP releasing its first list of candidates, Sirsa will face a challenging triangular contest against Aam Aadmi Party's Dhanwati Chandela and Congress' Dharampal Chandela. Despite opposition preparations, the Election Commission has yet to announce an official election date.

Sirsa emphasized the desire for change among Delhi's citizens, critiquing Arvind Kejriwal's administration for the capital's deteriorating conditions, including issues like poor water quality and infrastructure decay. He described the need for a 'double engine government' for effective governance and pointed out the contrast between Delhi's current state and Gurugram's development.

In the same vein, Parvesh Verma, contesting against Kejriwal in New Delhi, accused the AAP leader of failing to deliver on development promises, claiming negligence towards housing projects and cheating voters.

Despite AAP's significant victories in 2015 and 2020, winning 67 and 62 seats respectively, the BJP has steadily increased its seat count, showcasing potential growth and mounting a challenge under the leadership of Modi.

