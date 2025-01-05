Austrian Coalition Talks Collapse: Nehammer Steps Down
Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation after failed coalition talks between Austria's centrist parties, following the liberal Neos party's exit. The conservative People's Party negotiations with the Social Democrats led to no agreement, prompting Nehammer's departure to ensure an orderly leadership transition.
- Country:
- Austria
In a significant political upheaval, Austria's centrist parties have failed to form a coalition government, leading to the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. This development came after the liberal Neos party withdrew from coalition talks, pushing negotiations to a breakdown.
Chancellor Nehammer, representing the conservative People's Party, announced in a video statement on X that he will resign both as chancellor and party leader. His decision aims to facilitate an orderly transition of leadership following the unsuccessful talks with the Social Democrats.
The breakdown in discussions reflects the complexities of assembling a centrist government amid political disagreements, marking a pivotal moment for Austria's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
