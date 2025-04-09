Left Menu

Corruption Charges Lead to Resignation of Brazilian Government Minister

Brazil's Communications Minister Juscelino Filho resigned to focus on legal defense after facing corruption charges from his time as a lawmaker. This marks the first resignation in President Lula's current administration. Filho denies wrongdoing and continues as a lawmaker amid allegations of misusing public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 09-04-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 05:22 IST
Corruption

In a significant political development, Brazil's Communications Minister Juscelino Filho resigned on Tuesday amid allegations of corruption that date back to his tenure as a lawmaker.

The now former minister, who is part of the center-right party, has stepped down from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Cabinet—the first in this administration to do so after such allegations. Despite the accusations, Filho maintains he has not engaged in any illicit activities.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet has filed charges against him, though details of the case remain confidential. This represents a shift in how Lula handles corruption accusations, as previously he had only dismissed ministers found guilty of graft in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

