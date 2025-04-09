Corruption Charges Lead to Resignation of Brazilian Government Minister

In a significant political development, Brazil's Communications Minister Juscelino Filho resigned on Tuesday amid allegations of corruption that date back to his tenure as a lawmaker.

The now former minister, who is part of the center-right party, has stepped down from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Cabinet—the first in this administration to do so after such allegations. Despite the accusations, Filho maintains he has not engaged in any illicit activities.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet has filed charges against him, though details of the case remain confidential. This represents a shift in how Lula handles corruption accusations, as previously he had only dismissed ministers found guilty of graft in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)