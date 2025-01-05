Austrian Leadership Crisis: Nehammer Steps Down Amid Political Stalemate

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has announced he will step down, following unsuccessful attempts to form a new government for the second time.

The decision emerged after the People's Party, led by Nehammer, and the Social Democrats failed to reach a coalition agreement. The discussions were further complicated by the liberal Neos party's abrupt exit from the negotiations.

Nehammer, a member of the conservative People's Party, stated that despite exhaustive efforts, crucial agreements could not be achieved, making it impossible to envision a positive future for Austria. His comments were reported by Austrian broadcaster ORF.

