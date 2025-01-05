Left Menu

Austrian Government Talks Collapse: Chancellor to Resign Amid Political Turmoil

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation following failed attempts to form a new government. Coalition discussions between the People's Party and Social Democrats reached a stalemate, with key issues including addressing a significant budget deficit. Neos party's withdrawal added to the political challenges faced by Austria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Viera | Updated: 05-01-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 00:54 IST
Austrian Government Talks Collapse: Chancellor to Resign Amid Political Turmoil
Chancellor
  • Country:
  • United States

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has announced that he will step down following a second unsuccessful attempt at forming a new government. The decision comes as talks between the conservative People's Party and the Social Democrats reached an impasse.

The discussions took a turn after the liberal Neos party unexpectedly withdrew, complicating negotiations further. Nehammer cited that "destructive forces" within the Social Democratic Party hindered progress, emphasizing the need for economic competitiveness.

Social Democratic leader Andreas Babler expressed his disappointment, highlighting the pressing issue of repairing Austria's "record deficit." With the country in recession and unemployment rising, the next government faces the daunting task of addressing an 18 to 24 billion euro savings challenge while dealing with a significant budget deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025