BJP: A Party Powered by People, Not Dynasties

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the unique structure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a democratic organization powered by its workers, unlike many other political parties in India. He emphasized that the BJP is not owned by a single family, setting it apart from nearly 2,300 other registered parties in the nation.

Fadnavis drew a contrast between the BJP and the majority of India's political parties, proclaiming that besides the now non-national Communist Party of India, the BJP remains the only national political party unowned by dynastic interests. He highlighted the party's adherence to its constitution and democratic values that have allowed leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rise from humble beginnings to leadership roles without familial support in politics.

Fadnavis shared details of his personal political journey from grassroots to becoming Maharashtra's Chief Minister, crediting the BJP's inclusive structure. Furthermore, he introduced BJP's ambitious membership drive aimed at enrolling 1.5 crore members from Maharashtra as part of the party's strategy to maintain its status as the world's largest political party.

