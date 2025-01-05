Legacy of Leadership: Farewell to Costas Simitis

Costas Simitis, the former Greek prime minister who shepherded Greece into the European Union's single currency in 2001, has died at the age of 88. The veteran politician passed away at his summer residence in the Peloponnese on Sunday.

A noted law professor and reformist, Simitis led the PASOK socialist party from 1996 to 2004. He was honored by the current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who praised him as a noble opponent and a significant figure in Greece's history-making moments.

In his tenure, Simitis made pivotal economic reforms, yet faced criticism over insufficient efforts against corruption. His legacy includes a book published in 2012 criticizing the response to Greece's debt crisis and highlighting European Commission oversight failures.

