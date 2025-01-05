Legacy of Leadership: Farewell to Costas Simitis
Former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis, who guided Greece into the eurozone in 2001, passed away at 88. A reformist leader of the PASOK party, Simitis is remembered for economic reforms and reducing Greece's budget deficits. He also criticized subsequent handling of Greece's debt crisis in his 2012 book.
Costas Simitis, the former Greek prime minister who shepherded Greece into the European Union's single currency in 2001, has died at the age of 88. The veteran politician passed away at his summer residence in the Peloponnese on Sunday.
A noted law professor and reformist, Simitis led the PASOK socialist party from 1996 to 2004. He was honored by the current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who praised him as a noble opponent and a significant figure in Greece's history-making moments.
In his tenure, Simitis made pivotal economic reforms, yet faced criticism over insufficient efforts against corruption. His legacy includes a book published in 2012 criticizing the response to Greece's debt crisis and highlighting European Commission oversight failures.
