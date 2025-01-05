Left Menu

BJP Functionary's Tragic End in Madhya Pradesh

Jitendra Mevafarosh, a BJP functionary in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself. Police are investigating allegations of pressure over financial dealings and efforts to force him to sell his home. The incident raises concerns about the impact of such pressures on individuals in political roles.

Updated: 05-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Datia city on Sunday, according to police reports.

The deceased, identified as Jitendra Mevafarosh, was serving as the general secretary of the BJP's district unit. He reportedly shot himself in the head with a licensed firearm after returning from a temple visit at approximately 10 am.

Authorities have revealed that there are claims from a family member suggesting Mevafarosh faced significant pressure regarding financial transactions, including coercion to sell his house. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact reasons behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

