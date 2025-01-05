Seventy Years of Leadership: Celebrating Mamata Banerjee's Dedication
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee a happy 70th birthday. He praised her dedication to public service and wished her continued success. Mamata Banerjee, born in 1955, became the first female Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2011, holding various influential positions in her career.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, on her 70th birthday.
Stalin praised Banerjee's dedication to public service during his greetings on social media, expressing hopes for her health and continued success.
Banerjee, born in Kolkata in 1955, has held various political positions before becoming West Bengal's first woman Chief Minister in 2011, a groundbreaking achievement in her prolific career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
