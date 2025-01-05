Seventy Years of Leadership: Celebrating Mamata Banerjee's Dedication

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, on her 70th birthday.

Stalin praised Banerjee's dedication to public service during his greetings on social media, expressing hopes for her health and continued success.

Banerjee, born in Kolkata in 1955, has held various political positions before becoming West Bengal's first woman Chief Minister in 2011, a groundbreaking achievement in her prolific career.

(With inputs from agencies.)