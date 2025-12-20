Left Menu

Modi's Crucial Visit: Unveiling West Bengal's Political Road Ahead

PM Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal's Nadia district focuses on inaugurating national highway projects and addressing the Matua community amid tensions over the Special Intensive Revision. With assembly elections on the horizon, Modi aims to address concerns over voter exclusion and citizenship promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:52 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal's Nadia district is set to address two major initiatives: inaugurating key national highway projects and connecting with the Matua community amidst political tensions. The move comes as PM Modi seeks to navigate the challenges posed by the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This marks Modi's third visit to the state in five months, and it's expected to lay the groundwork for the BJP's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. Political observers suggest that Modi's rally in the historically significant Matua region in Taherpur will highlight issues of voter exclusion and cater to the community's citizenship concerns.

Amid overlapping political narratives, Modi's visit coincides with opposition from the Trinamool Congress over the SIR exercise, highlighting discrepancies in voter rolls. The Prime Minister is likely to reinforce BJP's electoral promises while inaugurating two vital highway projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic activity in Bengal.

