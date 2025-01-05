Modi Rallies for BJP Dominance in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Delhi citizens to vote BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, criticizing the AAP government for its policies. Modi promised to improve welfare schemes and criticized AAP's governance, urging for a change to enable Delhi's development as a world-class capital city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Rohini, made a fervent appeal to the citizens of Delhi to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections, citing the perceived failures of the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Modi criticized the AAP-led administration for turning every season into a period of 'emergency,' pointing to issues such as water shortages, waterlogging, and pollution. He assured voters that BJP would not discontinue any welfare schemes and pledged the saffron party's commitment to developing Delhi into a world-class capital.
Highlighting the ongoing development projects by the central government, Modi accused AAP of stalling progress and instead focusing on their own interests. He emphasized the need for BJP governance at both the state and central levels to ensure continuity in Delhi's development and welfare initiatives.
