Syria's New Diplomatic Moves Amidst Economic Struggles

Syria's freshly appointed Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, initiated diplomatic discussions by meeting with Qatari leaders in Doha on Sunday. This marks Syria's strategic move to forge alliances with regional governments amid the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Al-Shibani, who announced visits to Jordan and the UAE, is focused on cultivating strategic partnerships to bolster Syria's security and mend its ailing economy. The meetings in Riyadh and Damascus signify broader attempts to establish diplomatic relations previously severed due to the brutal crackdown during the Syrian civil war.

The country's stance is particularly pressing as it deals with severe sanctions and crippling poverty affecting ninety percent of its population. Al-Shibani has expressed concerns on economic sanctions and called for their lifting, aiming to secure Syria's future amid global apprehensions on stability and minority rights treatment under HTS.

