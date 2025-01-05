Left Menu

Erdogan: Syria's New Leadership Fighting Terrorism

Turkish President Erdogan praised Syria's new leadership for combating separatists while announcing Turkey's military operations against the PKK. With the ousting of Bashar Al-Assad, Turkey-backed forces confront Kurdish factions in the north, aiming to uphold Syria's territorial integrity amid increasing tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:42 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed strong approval of Syria's new leadership and their efforts to stamp out separatist elements within the country.

Following the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, the Erdogan-backed Syrian forces have faced off against U.S.-supported Kurdish groups, which Turkey labels as terrorists.

In a statement to his party, Erdogan emphasized the crackdown on the PKK, declaring that Syria's new administration is resolute in its mission to maintain the nation's territorial unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

