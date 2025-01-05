Erdogan: Syria's New Leadership Fighting Terrorism

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed strong approval of Syria's new leadership and their efforts to stamp out separatist elements within the country.

Following the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, the Erdogan-backed Syrian forces have faced off against U.S.-supported Kurdish groups, which Turkey labels as terrorists.

In a statement to his party, Erdogan emphasized the crackdown on the PKK, declaring that Syria's new administration is resolute in its mission to maintain the nation's territorial unity.

