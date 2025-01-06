Embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Arrest Warrant Controversy in South Korea

South Korean authorities are pursuing an extension of the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid controversy over a failed arrest attempt. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has stumbled in executing the warrant due to resistance from Yoon's security team.

The president faces allegations of orchestrating insurrection with his martial law imposition, shocking the nation and leading to political disarray. South Korea's Constitutional Court holds the critical decision to permanently remove or reinstate President Yoon, as political tensions boil over citizen rallies supporting his arrest or demanding his acquittal.

As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Seoul, affirming the U.S.-South Korea alliance, the situation on the ground remains tense. The controversy surrounding Yoon serves as a litmus test for South Korean democracy, with critics, supporters, and international observers closely monitoring the unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)