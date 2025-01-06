Tariq Anwar Condemns BJP's Controversial Remarks Amidst Delhi Elections

In a charged political statement, Congress leader Tariq Anwar has taken a firm stand against BJP's Delhi Assembly candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, over his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Anwar described Bidhuri's comparison of Gandhi's cheeks to roads in Kalkaji as utterly 'shameful' and part of a worrying trend of deteriorating political discourse.

Anwar's criticism extended beyond this incident, highlighting what he sees as a broader decline in public language since the BJP's rise to power. He suggested that the language employed by the Prime Minister has set a precedent for similar behavior among his followers, calling this trend condemnable.

Shifting focus to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Anwar challenged the recent decision by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to relax job criteria exclusively for Sikh victims. He argued for equal treatment for all people affected by similar situations, emphasizing the necessity for government support to extend beyond a single community's suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)