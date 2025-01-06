Trudeau's Impending Resignation Shocks Political Landscape
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly expected to resign as the leader of the Liberal Party this week. This decision comes amid growing internal dissent and low approval ratings. The announcement could trigger significant political shifts across Canada as the Liberal Party searches for a successor.
In a dramatic turn, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly on the brink of resigning as the leader of the Liberal Party. According to a trusted media report, Trudeau's resignation could be announced as early as this week, setting off a ripple in Canada's political landscape.
The anticipated move follows increasing internal party dissent and a drop in public approval ratings, hinting at challenges within the Liberal Party's ranks. With Trudeau's exit, observers speculate on potential leadership changes and the future direction of the party.
The political turmoil raises questions about the Liberal Party's readiness to regroup and how Trudeau's legacy will be viewed amid this surprising development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
